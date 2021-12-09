The Prime Minister of Denmark defends the decision to cull minks.

Denmark’s prime minister was grilled by a parliamentary inquiry on Thursday about her government’s illegal decision last year to exterminate all farmed minks across the country due to fears of a new coronavirus strain, which she said was the “correct” thing to do.

Formerly the world’s biggest exporter of mink fur, the Scandinavian country controversially chose to kill all of its 15-17 million minks in November last year after tests revealed a variation detected in some of the animals could jeopardize future vaccine effectiveness.

As Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived at the court in Copenhagen, a big gathering of demonstrators gathered outside, booing her.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the decision a year ago to cull all minks, and that was the right decision,” Frederiksen said reporters as he rushed into the courtroom.

The committee is looking into whether the prime minister was aware that the order had no legal foundation, which became clear shortly after the slaughter began, prompting the country’s agriculture minister to resign.

“It was critical in my opinion that we act immediately,” the prime minister said at the inquiry, adding that she was aware that the decision would be disastrous for the industry.

The authorities could only ask mink farmers in the seven towns afflicted by the mutation to cull their minks at the time.

The statewide cull went through as anticipated when a retroactive agreement was struck, making the government’s decision legal.

Denmark was the world’s second largest producer of mink fur after China before the cull.

Even though she publicly announced the cull, Frederiksen emphasised at the start of her hearing that government decisions are taken by the relevant cabinet ministers.

Since April, a special parliamentary commission has been scrutinizing the government’s decision and all related papers, as well as questioning witnesses in order to deconstruct the decision-making process.

Finally, the panel will decide whether or not to propose Frederiksen’s impeachment in front of a special court that judges cabinet members’ activities while in office.

Frederiksen has claimed that she was unaware that her choice was illegal and that it was made “based on a very serious risk assessment.”

“We have not seen any evidence that the prime minister was aware of the illegality so far throughout the proceedings,” Frederik Waage, a law professor at the University of Southern Denmark, told AFP ahead of the hearing on Thursday.

“As someone who was closely involved in the case’s management… it’s apparent.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.