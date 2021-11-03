The ‘priceless’ primeval forest of Poland pits environmentalists against the government.

Environmental journalist Adam Wajrak pauses in awe of a massive oak tree in Europe’s largest surviving primeval forest.

“The trees here were born before the United States existed, before electricity was conceived,” claimed the journalist, who has lived in a settlement in the huge Bialowieza forest for the past 25 years.

“It’s astounding that we safeguard 400-year-old historical monuments while chopping down live organisms of the same age.”

The forest, which is split by the Poland-Belarus border, is a biodiversity hotspot as well as a massive carbon sink.

It has become a battleground between environmentalists who want to protect it, the state forestry agency who wants to log it, and many locals who like foraging in it.

According to Bogdan Jaroszewicz, director of the University of Warsaw scientific unit in Bialowieza, a lovely village of largely wooden dwellings that is the main entrance point to the forest, forests have covered the area continuously for over 12,000 years.

“Bialowieza is a massive open-air laboratory where we can research ecosystem evolution without involving humans.”

“It’s a doorway into the past… it’s a precious natural genetic reserve from the perspective of the future,” he said.

Bialowieza has grown wild, nearly untouched, while other European forests were cut down to make space for arable cultivation and subsequently either grew back naturally or were replanted.

The boundary between Belarus and Poland cuts through the Bialowieza forest, which spans 1,500 square kilometers.

On the Polish side, 42% of it is protected, including a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but the rest is administered by the state forestry agency and vulnerable to logging.

The forest is completely protected on the Belarussian side.

Wajrak paused in the middle of the jungle to pluck some hairs trapped on a tree trunk.

“A bison has passed by here,” claimed Wajrak, a reporter for the daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

Bison, a symbol of Poland, were hunted for generations and eventually exterminated from Europe’s final habitat, Bialowieza, before World War II. They were reintroduced using zoo-reared specimens.

There are currently 715 bison in the forest, accounting for over half of Poland’s bison population, as well as 40 wolves and 15 lynxes.

In Bialowieza, there are approximately 12,000 animal species (mostly invertebrates) and 1,000 plant species.

Some of the oaks have a six-foot circumference. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.