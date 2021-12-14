The price of Dogecoin has soared after Elon Musk announced that Tesla will accept the cryptocurrency for merch.

On Tuesday morning, Dogecoin’s price skyrocketed when Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla will accept the cryptocurrency as payment for items.

As a result, at roughly 6:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the digital token’s price had surged by more than 18.7% in 24 hours to little under $0.20.

Dogecoin’s market cap—the total value of all Dogecoin tokens in circulation—now stands at around $25 billion.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Tesla will make some stuff available for purchase via Doge and see how it goes.

This pricing is likely to fluctuate a lot. Cryptocurrencies are known for their wildly fluctuating market value, and experts have previously warned The Washington Newsday about the dangers of trading them.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has previously expressed support for Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In less than an hour, his post had tens of thousands of likes and a few thousand retweets.

It’s unclear when Tesla’s stuff would be accessible in Dogecoin, or whether this option will be limited to specific things.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.