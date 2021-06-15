The price of bitcoin rises as Paul Tudor Jones backs the cryptocurrency and MicroStrategy stakes $488 million on it.

On Monday, Bitcoin’s price soared after Wall Street’s Paul Tudor Jones endorsed the cryptocurrency and reports of a major investment from a software firm.

Tudor Jones, a billionaire hedge fund manager from the United States, stated on Monday that he valued bitcoin as a tool for diversifying portfolios and that he wanted it to be a part of his overall wealth.

“Everyone asks me what should I do with my bitcoin,” he said on CNBC’s Squawk Box finance program. The only thing I know for sure is that I want 5% of my portfolio in gold, 5% in bitcoin, 5% in cash, and 5% in commodities.

“At this point, I’m not sure what I want to do with the other 80% until I see what the Fed does.”

Tudor Jones made his remarks one day after Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, laid out the terms under which Tesla, his electric car company, will continue to accept bitcoin as payment.

“When there is confirmation of reasonable (50%) clean energy usage by miners with a favorable future trend, Tesla will restart permitting Bitcoin transactions,” he wrote in a tweet.

This is incorrect. Tesla simply sold 10% of its assets to prove that BTC could be liquidated quickly and without causing a market move.

June 13, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk declared in May that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin as payment owing to environmental concerns. Bitcoin mining—the act of essentially minting new coins—requires a lot of energy.

In other headlines, MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software company, revealed on Monday that it plans to buy $488 million in bitcoin with proceeds from a bond sale.

“MicroStrategy expects the net revenues from the offering of the notes and accompanying guarantees to be around $488 million […] MicroStrategy plans to utilize the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to buy more bitcoin, according to a news release from the business.

The company added it has an existing bitcoin portfolio of “approximately 92,079 bitcoins,” worth around $3.7 billion. This is a condensed version of the information.