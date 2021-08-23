The price of bitcoin is rising as PayPal expands cryptocurrency trading outside of the United States.

Several major cryptocurrencies have risen in value today as a result of PayPal’s announcement that it will start a crypto trading service in the United Kingdom.

PayPal said Monday morning that clients in the United Kingdom will be able to buy, hold, and trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

It’s the first time the service has been made available outside of the United States, where PayPal customers have been allowed to trade bitcoin since November of last year.

The COVID pandemic had “accelerated digital change,” according to Jose Fernandez da Ponte, vice president and general manager of blockchain, crypto, and digital currencies at PayPal, who said the payment platform wanted to “meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce.”

PayPal’s cryptocurrency trading service is slated to launch in the United Kingdom this week and will be available to all qualified users “over the next few weeks,” according to the company.

Following the news, Bitcoin was trading at $50,200 as of 9:15 a.m. EDT, up roughly 3% on the day and 6.2 percent for the previous seven days. The market capitalization of the coin was $942.9 billion.

Ethereum, on the other hand, was up 3.3 percent to $3,335 at the same time. Other well-known cryptocurrencies experienced much greater gains.

Cardano was up over 10% on the day to $2.83, and was up around 30% in the last seven days, while Binance Coin was up around 11% to $500.

Despite their inclusion in PayPal’s release, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash did not appear to move much in response to the news, with each rising by about 2%.

Prices of cryptocurrencies are notoriously unpredictable, and experts have repeatedly warned This Website about the risks and perils of trading them.

PayPal claims that establishing the new service in the United Kingdom will allow customers to learn more about the technology’s “potential and risks.”

On Monday, Bitcoin surpassed $50,000 for the first time, marking the cryptocurrency’s highest price in months.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the coin hit an all-time high of $64,863 on April 14 this year.

The price then dropped through May and continued to tumble through June and the first half of July, eventually dipping below $30,000. This is a condensed version of the information.