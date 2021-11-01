The Press Secretary for the White House has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, confirmed on Sunday that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after opting out of a trip to Europe with US Vice President Joe Biden when members of her family became infected with the virus.

Psaki stated in a statement that her test came back positive on Sunday after she had tested negative several times earlier in the week.

“While I have not had close personal contact with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days following that last encounter,” Psaki said in a statement, “I am announcing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency.”

“I last saw the president on Tuesday, when we sat outside and donned masks, more than six feet away.”

Psaki stated she was working from home and had moderate symptoms, which she attributed to the Covid-19 immunization. She went on to say that she will be quarantined for ten days before taking another test and returning to the White House.

Biden, 78, was in Rome for the G20 summit on Sunday and will be in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit on Monday. In September, he received a booster dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Only 58 percent of the population is fully inoculated, indicating that many Americans are still resistant to vaccinations. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of almost 745,000 people in the United States.

Booster injections of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved by US health officials.