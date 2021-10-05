The President of COP26 denies a climate schism in the United Kingdom.

The pointman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the COP26 climate meeting in Paris said Tuesday that his own Conservative party was behind the goal of rescuing the world.

Despite grumblings from the party’s right wing during its annual conference, COP26 president Alok Sharma declared that all MPs understood the potential for a green economic revolution.

On the fringes of the conference in Manchester, northwest England, the former business minister remarked, “Sometimes people don’t regard the Conservatives as leading on this.”

He spoke ahead of the two-week COP26 meeting in Scotland, which begins on October 31. “Cabinet colleagues truly understand why it’s absolutely crucial to get this right,” he said.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create jobs, growth, and a healthier country and planet.”

Johnson is anticipated to highlight Britain’s climate action and the need for global coordination in his speech to close the Conservative gathering on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Johnson rode an e-bike, got in an electric tractor, and put together a zero-carbon energy house while touring exhibitor booths at the conference.

However, despite former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s demand for “genuine partnership and real leadership” on the subject, the topic of climate change has been pushed to the back burner at this week’s Manchester conference.

“Time is running out to address the climate problem – but it is not too late,” the former Labour leader wrote in the London Evening Standard.

Sharma was not chosen to speak at one of the main events.

After the Covid debacle, finance minister Rishi Sunak gave a speech on Monday in which he put forth a strategy to restore Britain’s finances and focus on tech-led growth.

According to Rebecca Newsom, head of policy at Greenpeace UK, the exclusion was a “damaging indicator” ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.

“Putting more money into green infrastructure today would save a lot of money in the long run and create millions of new jobs across the UK,” she said.

“Rishi sounds like he’s about to take a significant step backwards at a time when we need expenditure commitments for a zero-carbon future.”

In her own speech on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss avoided using the C word – climate – while promising to assist “greener” prosperity and “clean infrastructure” in developing countries.

The B word – Brexit – has, on the other hand, been a recurring issue for Johnson’s party delegates, who are sure that present challenges related with the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.