The PowerPic Mod is a combination of a wireless charger and a photo frame.

The PowerPic hack hides a wireless charger behind any 4-inch by 6-inch photograph, making it easier to hide boring, techy equipment in your living room. When not in use, the intelligent charger will charge any Qi-compatible gadget, including phones and wireless earbud covers, but it will also add a personal touch to your home.

The Twelve South PowerPic mod is a new product that complements the company’s earlier PowerPic frame, which has a larger 5-inch by 7-inch picture size. Like the previous model, the PowerPic mod can handle portrait or landscape photographs, but switching out the picture for a new one is even easier—as it’s simple as aligning a few magnets.

Advantages: Charging can be done both horizontally and vertically.

Switching photographs is simple. Cons: The phone’s resting posture is a little steep.

Twelve South is the place to go.

Setup for PowerPic Mod

The PowerPic mod comes with three parts: a charger, a base, and a power cord. The wall charger that the USB-C cord connects to is noticeably absent. It’s a shame there isn’t one included in the package, especially if you’re giving the frame as a present.

The set-up isn’t complicated. Pushing the acrylic charging frame into its black base stand will be the most difficult portion. The fit is snug in both directions, yet that snug fit gives it a locked-in feel. It’s ready to use once you plug the cable into the rear of the charger and then into a wall charger. There’s even a 4-inch by 6-inch piece of multicolored paper included to tide you over until you have a photo to put in the frame.

Four little magnets in the corners hold the front plastic piece in place. Pulling the lid off and reassembling the parts is as simple as it appears.

Using a Photo to Charge

This is the type of item that is ideal as a gift. It has the personal touch that only a printed photo can provide, as well as a lot of functionality. I had previously given my wife the original PowerPic charging frame. It went over much better than a conventional, wireless charging pad since the picture of our kids that it displays makes it helpful all of the time and not just when we need it.