The Pope will travel to Greece, Cyprus, and Malta.

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, Pope Francis announced plans to visit Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, as well as confirming his intention to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

After a quick stay in Hungary to celebrate a mass in Budapest, the 84-year-old has already planned a trip to Slovakia from September 12 to 15.

When asked by Cope radio in Spain if he will come to Spain to coincide with the Holy Year in Santiago de Compostela, the pontiff replied he couldn’t rule it out.

“However, so far, my preferred mode of travel in Europe has been little countries. “It started with Albania, and then it spread to all the small countries,” he explained.

“Right now, Slovakia is on the schedule, followed by Cyprus, Greece, and Malta. That was my plan: go to the smaller countries first…

“And, let’s be clear, if I go to Santiago, I’m going to Santiago but not to Spain,” he said, ruling out an official visit to the country.

The pope, who has been vocal about the need to address climate change, also stated that he plans to attend the COP26 summit in Scotland in November, and urged attendees to set ambitious goals.

“It depends entirely on how I’m feeling at the time. But, in fact, I’m already working on my speech, and the plan is to be there,” he remarked.

It is the largest climate gathering since the 2015 Paris Agreement, which Francis described as the “summum (pinnacle) of world awareness.”

“What occurred after that?” says the narrator. “Fear took hold,” Francis explained.

“And they gradually regressed in following meetings. I’m hoping Glasgow will now lift its sights and bring us closer together.”

On his arrival in Hungary, he will meet with President Janos Ader and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the official itinerary.

When asked what he would say to Orban, whose anti-immigration beliefs are diametrically opposed to his own, Francis attempted to sidestep the topic.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be able to meet him. I’m sure the authorities will be there to welcome me…

“One of my methods is to avoid going about with a script: when I’m in front of a person, I look him in the eyes and let things flow naturally.

“It never occurs to me to consider what I’ll say if I’m with him, those possible future situations that aren’t helpful.”