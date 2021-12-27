The Polish President vetoes a US-slammed media law.

Following EU and US pressure, Polish President Andrzej Duda vetoed a media ownership law on Monday, which opponents claimed was intended at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24.

“I am refusing to sign the modification to the radio and television law and am returning it to parliament to be re-examined. This means I’m going to veto it “In a televised address, Duda remarked.

The measure, which was passed by parliament earlier this month, would have made it illegal for firms from outside the European Economic Area to own a majority stake in Polish media organizations.

Discovery would have been compelled to sell a majority ownership in TVN, one of Poland’s largest private television networks, as well as its news channel TVN24.

The measure, according to the government, will shield Poland’s media environment from potentially unfriendly entities such as Russia.

Duda stated that while he agreed with the notion, it should not be applied to current business agreements or investment treaties.

“People I’ve spoken to have expressed alarm about the situation. They had opposing viewpoints. They talked about tranquility and tranquillity… We don’t need any more problems or conflicts. We already have a lot of issues “he stated

Duda has substantial backing from Poland’s ruling populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, but has previously clashed with the party’s leadership.

He created a stir in 2017 when he vetoed two judicial reforms that he believed gave the attorney general, who is also the justice minister, too much power.

Bix Aliu, the US charge d’affaires in Warsaw, praised Duda for his “leadership and dedication to common democratic ideals, as well as for defending Poland’s business climate.”

“Allies are stronger when they work together!” he exclaimed.

The declaration was met with “appreciation and gladness” by TVN’s board of directors, who said the president had “stood up for good relations with the United States.”

The United States had asked Duda to veto the bill, and European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand had warned that it would pose “serious threats to Poland’s media freedom and pluralism.”

Thousands of Poles demonstrated against the bill outside Warsaw’s presidential palace earlier this month, with many carrying EU flags and screaming “Free media!”

Similar demonstrations took place around Poland.

Donald Tusk, the leader of the opposition Civic Platform party and a former EU chief, said Duda’s move demonstrated that “pressure makes sense.”

PiS already has control of the public television station TVP, which has become a mouthpiece for the administration, as well as much of the regional press.

