The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak in 2021, and it will be the most impressive of the year.

Tonight is the climax of the Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular celestial spectacles of the year.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids are generally the most spectacular meteor shower of the year. They consistently produce a great number of meteors, and the fact that they appear in August usually implies that viewing conditions in the global north are favorable.

The Perseid meteor shower began on July 17 and will end on August 26, with the peak occurring on August 11-12. Because the moon will only be 13 percent full and set about 10 p.m. local time, sky will be dark until dawn, conditions are as “near as perfect as may be,” according to Sky & Telescope magazine.

When is the best time to watch the Perseid meteor shower tonight?

Meteor showers are celestial occurrences in which a large number of meteors, sometimes known as “shooting stars,” erupt in the night sky, seemingly emanating from a single location called the radiant.

The Perseids’ radiant is found in the constellation Perseus, which is named after Perseus, the son of Zeus and the mortal Dana in Greek mythology.

Meteors are the streaks of light we see as tiny pieces of space debris, ranging in size from a grain of sand to the size of a pea, burn up in the top of the Earth’s atmosphere while moving at high speeds: in the case of the Perseids, around 130,000 miles per hour.

The optimum time to observe the Perseids, according to the American Meteor Society, is just before dawn, when the radiant is greatest in a dark sky. On a busy night, this will be approximately 4 a.m. local time.

According to Sky & Telescope, it’s possible to see a Perseid meteor per minute or so at peak activity, depending on the conditions in your area.

You’ll be able to view more meteors as the radiant rises higher in the sky. As a result, seeing the Perseids before midnight is more difficult because most of the activity occurs below the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere. This is because the radiant will be low in the northern hemisphere. This is a condensed version of the information.