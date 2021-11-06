The passage of the infrastructure plan is hailed by Biden as a “historic step forward.”

After months of tense talks, US President Joe Biden praised the passage of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal by Congress on Saturday as a “monumental stride forward.”

Despite infighting between the progressive and moderate wings of his Democratic Party, he claimed that both chambers of Congress would pass an even larger social spending package — the “Build Back Better” plan — speaking from the White House.

The infrastructure triumph, which delivered the embattled president a much-needed victory, occurred soon before midnight Friday, when House legislators finally adopted a Senate-passed package by a comfortable margin of 228 to 206.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that with that vote, we made a major stride forward as a nation,” Biden remarked, visibly enthused by the huge legislative triumph.

He described the plan as “a once-in-a-generation investment that would create millions of jobs,” as well as putting the country “on a course to win the 21st-century economic struggle that we confront with China” and other countries.

“This law is for you… a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America,” Biden declared, looking directly into the camera to address voters across the country, many of whom are concerned about rising prices, Covid limitations, and harsh political divisiveness.

Early on Friday, passage was anything from certain.

Despite hours of cajoling lawmakers, party leaders risked seeing Biden’s two-pronged legislative plan — tying the two key bills — crumble if they couldn’t bring the party’s squabbling progressive and moderate factions together.

The vote that will determine the legacy Friday came at a critical time for Biden, as his personal approval ratings plummeted and his Democratic Party suffered a devastating surprise defeat in the Virginia governor election.

Jen Psaki, his spokesman, said the victory “proves that delivering for the American people is worth all the agonizing sausage making.”

“Clean drinking water for children, broadband access, electric automobiles, and the largest public transportation investment It’s happening right now. And there will be more to come “she sent out a tweet

After sending the even larger Build Back Better plan, costing up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber, House leaders began the day Friday intending to rubber-stamp the infrastructure bill — the biggest upgrading of roads, trains, bridges, and waterways in decades.

Six moderate Democrats, on the other hand, refused to support the larger social benefits package, claiming that they needed to see a full assessment of the package’s economic implications first, which won’t be available for at least a week.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was compelled to speak. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.