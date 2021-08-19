The owner of a condemned alpaca loses a last-ditch UK court bid to save it.

A judge determined on Wednesday that Geronimo the alpaca, whose fight for life after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis has dominated British headlines in recent weeks, will be put down.

More than 130,000 individuals signed a petition urging the government to release the animal, claiming that the two test findings were most likely false positives.

After losing a final appeal earlier this month, Geronimo’s owner Helen Macdonald brought the government to court in a last-ditch effort to save him.

However, a High Court judge in London refused to impose a temporary injunction, which would have prevented the order to kill the animal from being carried out.

Judge Mary Stacey concluded that Macdonald’s request to reopen the case had “no chance” of succeeding.

The government stated that it would allow Macdonald enough time to arrange for the death of her pet.

A government spokesman added, “There are no preparations to execute the warrant today.”

“We sympathize with Ms. Macdonald’s plight, as we do with everyone who has a pet stricken by this dreadful sickness.

“While no one likes to kill afflicted animals, we must do all possible to contain the disease and protect the livelihoods of those who are affected.”

Last Monday, dozens of demonstrators marched from the agriculture ministry to Downing Street, casting doubt on the accuracy of positive tests suggesting Geronimo has bovine tuberculosis.

With Geronimo’s predicament making headlines in UK publications for days, MacDonald has promised to fight government veterinarians who have been instructed to carry out the planned killing.

Stanley Johnson, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father, chimed in, calling the planned cull “absurd” and a “murderous expedition.”

Former farmer and Environment Secretary George Eustice expressed sympathy for Macdonald, a vet and alpaca breeder with a farm in Gloucestershire, western England.

However, he insisted that the government employs a “very specific and reliable test” and that Geronimo must be killed.