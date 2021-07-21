The opposition and civil society in Haiti have distanced themselves from the new prime minister.

Haitian opposition parties and civil society organizations said on Wednesday that they would not join the new prime minister’s government in the crisis-torn country.

The opposition called for more talks the day after Ariel Henry took office in order to establish a political compromise before the long-delayed elections, which the new premier has promised to schedule.

In an attempt to pacify the country following the assassination of president Jovenel Moise at his home in the early hours of July 7, Henry was established as the head of a new cabinet.

“Any administration created without a broad enough agreement is illegal and will only exacerbate the situation,” said Andre Michel, a spokesman for the opposition Democratic and Popular Sector, referring to Henry’s 18-member cabinet, five of whom are women.

Michel went on to say that his party was working with a variety of organizations to “bring about a lasting Haitian solution as quickly as possible to avoid chaos.”

The inauguration of Henry, who was appointed to the office by Moise just days before his death, was considered as a crucial step toward holding elections, as many Haitians and the international world had requested.

The 71-year-old neurosurgeon will also serve as minister of social affairs and labor in addition to leading the cabinet.

The new government, however, “does not inspire confidence to establish a calm situation for the preparation of general elections,” according to opposition member Edmonde Supplice Beauzile.

“We demand a political accord to settle on a path and a consensus government together,” said the former senator and head of the Haitian Social Democratic Fusion.

Henry’s government, according to former senator Youri Latortue, was in the same vein as Moise’s PHTK party.

Following the assassination of President Moise by armed commandos, acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a “state of siege” and declared himself in control, igniting a power struggle in the violently impoverished Caribbean country.

In the new cabinet, Joseph, who had promised to step aside and hand over the reins to Henry, was reinstated as foreign minister.

The “Core Collection,” an informal group of ambassadors from the United States, France, and the United Nations, threw their support behind Henry over the weekend, tipping the scales in his favor.

The US embassy hailed the new government’s engagement of civil society groups on Tuesday.

It tweeted, “Civil society plays a critical role in building Haitian democracy and democratic institutions.”

However, civil society leader Jacques Ted St Dic claims that the Commission to Find a Haitian Solution is ineffective. Brief News from Washington Newsday.