The Omicron Variant instills new fears in the world’s pandemic-stricken economy.

The world economy has suffered another hit from the Omicron strain of the virus, which has resulted in a slew of new travel restrictions, just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The new strain, which was first reported to the World Health Organization in South Africa less than a week ago, has quickly spread throughout Africa, the Pacific, Europe, and Canada, prompting dozens of governments to impose travel restrictions.

The economic impact will be determined by how harmful the variation turns out to be and how well existing vaccines stand up to it.

As a result, even with the most optimistic scenarios in mind, experts are already lowering their projections for 2022.

For months, the International Monetary Fund has insisted that the coronavirus and its variants remain the biggest concern, predicting 4.9 percent growth next year.

If Omicron causes “quite moderate symptoms” and the vaccines are “effective,” the economic impact could be “minimal,” on the order of 0.25 percentage points on global growth in 2022, according to Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics.

In the worst-case scenario, if Omicron proves to be exceedingly harmful and large swathes of the world are once again under lockdown, growth in 2022 may be as low as 2.3 percent, compared to the 4.5 percent predicted by Oxford Economics before the variant arose.

And, in such a scenario, it’s unlikely that governments, which have already contributed trillions of dollars in aid since the outbreak began, would be willing to implement additional economic stimulus measures, especially if vaccines are available, according to Daco.

According to Erik Lundh, an economist at The Conference Board, these features “will be really essential to how it influences the global economy and people’s behavior.”

Fear of infection, in addition to government attempts to contain the new strain, may cause people to limit their own travel and economic activities, such as going to restaurants and decreasing consumption, which, according to Lundh, will have an impact on GDP.

Another danger is that the global supply chain crisis may worsen. Lundh made the point that "A significant amount of air freight is stowed in the belly of passenger jets… It's not just FedEx flights, either." "So, if there are cancellations, if there is a lapse in demand for commercial flights for people, it does run the risk of restricting trade routes," which might exacerbate inflationary pressures.