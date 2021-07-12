The Olympics in Tokyo are facing additional challenges as a result of the pandemic.

Heat, humidity, and face masks: it’ll be a sweaty Tokyo Olympics, and while coronavirus prevention is a primary goal, scientists warn that heatstroke remains a serious risk.

The Japanese capital’s severe summer heat was the top health concern for organizers long before the virus prompted the postponing of Tokyo 2020.

While the Olympics have been staged in areas hotter and more humid than Tokyo, such as Athens and Beijing, Japan’s sticky summers combine the two in an uncomfortable and sometimes lethal mix.

Organisers have relocated the Olympic marathon and racewalk to Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, in the hopes of avoiding temperatures as high as 37 degrees Celsius and humidity levels as high as 80%.

The risk of massive crowds sizzling in the sun is no longer a problem, as spectators are now excluded from practically all Games events due to virus fears.

Athletes, on the other hand, who will have little time to acclimate because they will only be allowed to come shortly before the tournament, may suffer.

Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, recently warned reporters that holding the games in July and August was a severe issue even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Even after shifting the marathon and racewalking, he noted, “there are still considerable dangers of heatstroke for activities such as competitive walking, triathlon, and beach volleyball.”

Organizers used a variety of anti-heat techniques at test events in summer 2019: 1,360 tonnes of ice to cool athletes, tents for shade, ice cream for volunteers and mist fans, and artificial snow for spectators.

Despite this, at a beach volleyball tournament, several people were treated for suspected heatstroke, and ten people, including athletes, were unwell at a rowing test event.

Ironically, Tokyo won the quest to host the Olympics, beating other competitors such as Doha, in part because to its “moderate” weather.

However, the city has long been known for its oppressive summers. The Games were moved to October the last time it held them, in 1964, to avoid the heat.

And, according to scientists, it has only gotten hotter in recent years, with climate change and urbanization worsening the trend.

The British Association for Sustainable Sport (BASIS) issued a report in late May warning that “severe heat and high levels of humidity constitute a concern to athletes in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.”

Melissa Wilson, a British rower, told the newspaper that she believes her sport is “approaching a danger zone” due to rising temperatures at championships all around the world.

