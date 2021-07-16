The Olympic Cannabis Ban and the United States The Drug War

After a U.S. sprinter was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics, the issue of marijuana use in sports has resurfaced.

Sha’Carri Richardson, 21, who was scheduled to run in the women’s 100 meters, was barred from competing for 30 days after testing positive for a banned substance.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), to which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) references when conducting its testing, has declared cannabis to be illegal.

WADA was established in 1999 with the goal of coordinating international efforts to combat doping in sport. It monitors adherence to its own code and works with law enforcement.

The Olympian’s suspension has sparked outrage, with the Cannabis Council, an advocacy group, calling the move “abhorrent.”

Which chemicals are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)?

To be added to WADA’s list of prohibited substances, a substance must match two of the three criteria listed below. It must have the potential to improve—or already does improve—sport performance; it must pose a risk to the athlete; or it must go against the spirit of the sport.

Other substances are also forbidden, such as those that conceal other prohibited substances or those that have not been approved for human use.

As a result, a chemical does not have to be performance-enhancing to be prohibited from usage at the Olympics, nor does a performance-enhancing impact have to be demonstrated.

This list is reviewed every year in conjunction with scientists, according to WADA, and goes into effect on January 1 of each year.

Cannabis’ presence on WADA’s restricted substances list has sparked debate over the years.

Cannabinoids, which include both natural and synthetic cannabis products, are classified as “prohibited in-competition” by WADA. “In-competition” indicates that athletes are only tested the day before a competition.

“In other words, if an athlete is a regular user of illicit drugs between competitions, but such a substance does not appear in the body on the day of competition, everything is fine, according to WADA,” Daryl Adair, associate professor of Sport Management at the University of Technology in Sydney, told This website.

Why is marijuana illegal?

WADA does not state why the substance is prohibited, yet one research released by a federal drug agency does. This is a condensed version of the information.