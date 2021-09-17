The OECD says rich countries are making “disappointing” progress on climate finance.

The OECD stated Friday that rich countries are making little headway toward their goal to provide $100 billion per year to poorer countries to tackle climate change.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), developing nations, which suffer the brunt of climate change’s effects, received $79.6 billion in 2019.

That’s more than $20 billion less than wealthier countries committed to give per year beginning in 2020 to help poorer countries reduce their carbon footprint and cope with future climate impacts.

The 2019 statistic is the most latest available, and it represents a two percent increase over the previous year, a significant reduction from previous years’ rates.

Even such figures, according to watchdog groups, could be overstated.

In a statement, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said, “The little improvement in total climate finance volumes between 2018 and 2019 is disheartening, particularly ahead of COP26 (the UN climate meeting in November).”

“While properly confirmed figures for 2020 will not be available until early next year,” he said, “it is apparent that climate finance will fall far short of its target.”

“There is still work to be done. We know donor countries are aware of this,” he said, adding that Canada and Germany are working on a plan to raise the additional funds needed to meet the $100 billion yearly target.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand, is still unknown.

The Covid-19 problem has affected low-income countries particularly hard, with outbreaks of sickness and lockdowns devastating economic damage, even as climate-related disasters and risks continue to increase.

The lion’s share of the 2019 total, $62.9 billion, came from industrialized countries’ public climate finance, with another $2.6 billion coming from government-backed export credits.

The balance, almost $14 billion, was raised through public-private partnerships.

Poorer countries were promised $100 billion at the 2009 UN climate meeting in Copenhagen, and the offer was repeated in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

However, the source of the funds and how they would be distributed were not specified, making tracking progress toward that aim difficult and contentious.

The commitment has enraged impoverished countries in the past, and it is expected to be a major bone of controversy at the crunch UN climate negotiations in Glasgow in November.