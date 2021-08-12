The number of people killed in Turkey’s flash floods has risen to nine.

As the death toll from flash floods that blasted over multiple Black Sea districts increased to nine on Thursday, Turkish rescuers distributed food and evacuated thousands of people into student dorms.

Heavy storms battered Turkey’s northern reaches just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of flames in the south under control, killing eight people since late July.

Drought and a rapid succession of natural disasters have hit Turkey, which world scientists fear are getting more common and violent as a result of climate change.

Heavy rains late Tuesday caused flash floods in three northern provinces, turning streets into rivers and triggering mudslides that damaged highways.

Bekir Pakdemirli, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, warned on Wednesday that the region was facing “a tragedy that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years.”

On Wednesday, rescuers were forced to evacuate a provincial hospital in the Sinop area that was holding 45 patients, four of whom were in critical condition.

Water has risen to the level of street signs in some towns, according to images on television and social media.

They showed helicopters plucking stranded villagers from rooftops and bridges falling beneath the power of the surging water below.

Nine people died in the northern Kastamonu province, according to Turkey’s disaster response authority, while the hunt for a person who went missing in the northern city of Bartin continues.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office, he spoke with the heads of the affected districts on Thursday and promised to provide all available state support.

More than 1,000 rescuers were operating in the area, according to the emergency authority, while Turkish Red Crescent volunteers were providing food packages and hot meals.

Officials claimed more than 5,000 spots in student dorms had been set aside to house individuals displaced by the floods.

Three villages were without power, and parts of the towns were without cell phone coverage.

Six people died in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province less than a month before the disaster.

During the summer months, Turkey’s mountainous Black Sea regions are prone to heavy rains, resulting in flash floods and mudslides.