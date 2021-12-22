The number of people killed in Malaysian floods has risen to 27.

On Wednesday, the death toll from Malaysia’s worst floods in years climbed to 27, as the clean-up operation progressed and residents assessed the disaster’s devastation.

Rivers overflowed over the weekend due to days of severe rain, flooding cities, blocking off major roadways, and forcing tens of thousands of people to abandon their homes.

One of the hardest-hit places has been Selangor, Malaysia’s most densely populated and wealthiest state, which encircles the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Many residents of Shah Alam, the state capital, were stranded in their homes for days with no food before being evacuated on boats in a botched rescue attempt.

“We really lost everything, including our cars and home. Everything has vanished “Chan Yung, who had been evacuated in Shah Alam, expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation.

“We’re hoping for some help from the government.”

Authorities said the procedure will speed up if a broken sluice gate, which controls the flow of water into a nearby river, was repaired.

According to state news agency Bernama, the death toll has risen to 27, with 20 people killed in Selangor and seven in Pahang in the east.

It is expected to rise as more persons are reported missing.

Following the widely panned flood response, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim requested the government to hold a public inquiry.

He claimed that poor coordination between government agencies and the military’s delayed deployment “converted the natural disaster response into a human, governance tragedy.”

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob acknowledged “weaknesses” but promised future improvements.

According to official data, around 65,000 people have been evacuated, the majority of them are in Selangor and Pahang. A figure released Tuesday was revised down by several thousand.

Floods attack the Southeast Asian nation every year during the monsoon season, which runs from November to February, but this year’s were the worst since 2014.

Flooding has become more severe as a result of global warming.

Climate change increases the danger and intensity of flooding from intense rainfall because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.