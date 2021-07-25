The number of people killed in India’s monsoon season has risen to 159, with dozens more still missing.

Officials in India reported Sunday that the death toll from flooding and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains has risen to 159, with rescuers looking for dozens more missing.

Since Thursday, torrential rains have lashed the country’s western coast, with the India Meteorological Department predicting more rain in the coming days.

During India’s dangerous monsoon season, flooding and landslides are prevalent, and poorly constructed buildings frequently buckle after days of nonstop rain.

Climate warming, according to experts, has increased the frequency and intensity of the annual downpour.

More than 40 people were killed in a massive landslide that struck the hilly village of Taliye around 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Mumbai on Thursday, killing 149 people in Maharashtra state.

“Many people were drowned away while they were trying to flee away,” villagers Jayram Mahaske and his relatives told AFP.

Govind Malusare, another villager, said his nephew’s body had been discovered after the landslide damaged his family’s home, but his mother, brother, sister-in-law, and niece remained missing.

Residents told AFP that dozens of homes were crushed in minutes, leaving only two concrete structures intact and cutting off power.

28 additional dead have been discovered in the Satara district, which has been ravaged by landslides and floods, bringing the total death toll to 41.

After 24 hours of nonstop rain, water levels in sections of Chiplun soared to about 20 feet (six metres) on Thursday. Since then, the water level has begun to drop.

After visiting Chiplun on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told reporters, “Rain, floods, and water are not new to the people here, but what occurred this time was inconceivable, and they couldn’t even preserve their possessions owing to the rapid rise of water.”

After electricity to ventilators was shut off at a local Covid-19 hospital, eight patients reportedly perished.

“The water level in my business reached the roof since there was so much water inside,” a shopkeeper told NDTV, pointing to sludge and trash all around him.

“Every store in this area has been utterly destroyed. We can’t even resume work because of the soil left behind by the flood.”

In the midst of the devastation, 230,000 people were evacuated across the state. With the help of excavators, rescuers worked in waist-deep mud to look for 100 people who were still missing.

Officials in Goa said a woman was believed to have drowned as a result of the flooding, which Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described as the worst since 1982.

