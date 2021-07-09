The number of city-sized asteroids that smashed into ancient Earth was underestimated, according to new research.

Researchers believe that the number of ancient impacts could be up to ten times larger than previously anticipated after analysing microscopic particles presumed to have come from them.

Simone Marchi, a principal scientist at Colorado’s Southwest Research Institute, and colleagues arrived at this conclusion by researching “spherules” found in very old rocks.

Marchi will present the findings at the virtual Goldschmidt geochemistry conference on Friday in a talk titled “Earth’s wild years.”

Spherules are microscopic glassy particles that have been scattered over the Earth in the past as a result of asteroid collisions.

They happen when molten particles and gases are thrown around by the force of the impact, then cool and fall back to Earth.

The larger the impact, the greater the distance traveled by these particles from the impact site. According to a Goldschmidt conference press release previewing Marchi’s lecture, some individual asteroid impacts may have been city-sized and larger than the one that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Marchi and colleagues constructed an impact flux model, which allowed them to conclude that there were more ancient asteroid strikes than previously anticipated, according to a statement. It operates by relying on direct evidence of ancient rock collisions.

He stated, ” “We discovered that current models of Earth’s early bombardment significantly underestimate the number of known impacts as recorded by spherule layers using this method.

“The true impact flux in the period between 3.5 and 2.5 billion years ago could have been up to ten times larger than previously assumed.

“This suggests that every 15 million years, we were probably hit by a Chicxulub-sized impact in that early period.”

According to the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Texas, the Chicxulub impact is the term given to an asteroid strike that occurred roughly 66 million years ago and is considered to have wiped off 75 percent of life on Earth, including non-avian dinosaurs.

Marchi noted that the study could help scientists figure out if asteroid impacts influenced the evolution of oxygen in the atmosphere.

