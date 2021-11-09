The Nuclear Reactor Business is launched by Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce, a British aviation engine manufacturer, announced plans on Tuesday to build modest, low-cost nuclear reactors to help reduce the country’s carbon emissions.

The announcement comes as Britain moves on with large-scale projects such as Hinkley Point C, which will be the country’s first new nuclear power plant in a generation.

After receiving a cash injection of?405 million ($547 million, 473 million euros), Rolls-Royce announced the formation of a new Small Modular Reactor (SMR) branch.

Because the great majority of manufacture and assembly takes place in a factory before being transported to the site, SMR reactors are significantly less expensive to build than large-scale nuclear plants.

“Today’s announcement is another step toward the government’s net zero strategy’s implementation,” Rolls said in a statement.

Environmentalists, on the other hand, argue that the UK should instead invest in renewable technologies.

With the support of nuclear power, the British government, which is hosting the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, hopes to achieve net zero carbon by 2050.

Rolls-Royce, BNF Resources, and Exelon Generation will contribute a total of?195 million over three years, in addition to a?210 million state grant, according to the group.

“The SMR initiative is one of the ways that Rolls-Royce is responding to the need for the UK to continue to explore innovative methods to address the global danger of climate change,” said Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce.

“We have created a clean energy solution with Rolls-Royce SMR technology.”

By 2050, the London-listed engineering behemoth wants to have created up to 40,000 jobs.

The news was welcomed by Britain’s Business and Energy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to “deploy more low carbon energy… and provide greater energy independence.”

He claimed the project would “deliver clean electricity to people’s homes and further reduce our already-dwindling usage on volatile fossil fuels.”

Greenpeace, a pressure group, countered that renewable energy was a “safer bet” for achieving climate targets.

“Small modular reactors were meant to overcome the faults of larger ones, but they don’t,” said Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK.

“They’re still more expensive than renewable technologies, there’s no solution for disposing of the radioactive waste they produce, and there’s no agreement on where they should be sited.”

Renewable energy was “woefully under-funded” in last month’s government spending review, according to Friends of the Earth.

“Government assistance and investment should be directed at growing the UK’s significant renewable resources, such as offshore wind, tidal, and solar, as well as enhancing efforts to help households minimize energy waste,” it stated.

