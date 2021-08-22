The Northeastern United States has been hit by a rare tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall on the east coast of the United States on Sunday, knocking out electricity to thousands of people, destroying trees, and dumping record rainfall before weakening as it proceeded over New England.

The storm, which had been weakened from a Category 1 Hurricane, made landfall near Westerly at 12:15 PM (1615 GMT), according to the National Weather Service.

Henri is a rare tropical storm to hit America’s northeastern coast, and it arrives as the ocean’s surface layer heats as a result of climate change.

Scientists warn that as the world warms, cyclones will get more powerful and transport more water, posing a greater hazard to coastal towns around the world.

Millions of people in New England and Long Island, New York, had been warned to expect strong winds, power outages, and storm surges of up to five feet.

Henri brought maximum sustained gusts of 60 mph, down from the 75 mph forecast previously, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island said there was “severe flooding” in certain regions. There were no reports of casualties right away.

The National Hurricane Center had dropped all surge warnings by mid-afternoon, and early accounts from residents indicated that the storm was not as terrible as forecasters had predicted, though fallen trees threatened several homes in Groton, Connecticut.

“We got lucky,” James Kiker of Newport, Rhode Island, told AFP, adding that his region had just “minor damage,” including a few broken limbs.

Residents on Long Island, which is home to the posh Hamptons communities where wealthy New Yorkers vacation in the summer, expressed satisfaction that the storm had passed them by.

Amy Pedatella, a 46-year-old property manager who spent Saturday protecting oceanfront homes in the Hamptons, told AFP: “I will continue to keep cautious since there is still plenty of wind, rain, and swelling seas ahead of us, but I am breathing a little easier.”

Flash floods wreaked havoc in Newark, New Jersey, with emergency personnel rescuing 86 individuals, including 16 children, from submerged automobiles.

Volunteer firefighters plunged over waist-deep water to help evacuate families in Helmetta, 30 miles south, as waterlines rose perilously near to their homes.

According to the tracking website poweroutage.us, 79,000 residents in Rhode Island lost power, while another 33,000 in Connecticut were without power.

They reported more than 200 flights were canceled at Newark Airport, with almost 200 canceled at New York’s LaGuardia and JFK airports combined.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been tasked with coordinating disaster relief operations by President Joe Biden.