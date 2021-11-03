The Norris Geyser Basin of the Yellowstone Volcano has risen.

The Norris Geyser Basin of the Yellowstone Volcano has risen 1.5cm in the previous several months, and experts aren’t sure why.

The uplift was detected by a GPS monitoring station near the geyser, and it appears to have begun in July, according to Michael Poland, scientist in charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

“We’ve been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s,” he told The Washington Newsday. “Before that, we were using satellite radar to observe how the ground surrounding Norris was shifting.”

“There is a lot of uplift there. There was a significant period of uplift from 1996 to 2004. In 2013-2014 and 2015-2018, the region saw periods of uplift. As a result, it’s fairly prevalent.” Since 2015, the Yellowstone Caldera has been sinking, but this deformation tends to slow down over the summer. According to Poland, the earth beneath the surface can be compared to a sponge. The ground “puffs up” as snowmelt pours through. The expansion of the ground temporarily pauses the deformation, but as the “sponge” empties, sinking restarts.

The cause of the uplift at Norris, on the other hand, remains unknown. Poland stated in a monthly statement from the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory that the changes could be due to seasonal fluctuations or hydrothermal or magmatic events deep under the surface.

At the national park, hydrothermal fluids—water and gas—drive geyser and hot spring activity. These fluids contain dissolved minerals, which fall out as the water cools.

Similar to corroded pipes in a house, these minerals can end up coating the subsurface pipes through which the water beneath the ground flows. Surface deformation can occur as a result of changes to these conduits.

According to Poland, this is the most likely reason of the Norris uplift.

"In the geyser basin, a lot of hot water is hitting the surface. Norris is a dynamic environment with spectacular geysers and incredible activity, and it's all down to the water that flows beneath the surface." Norris has a rather small uplift. Over the course of 2013 and 2014, the ground rose by 5cm in just four months, making it the biggest uplift event in recent decades. On March 30, 2014, an M4.8 earthquake struck the area, making it the largest earthquake ever recorded.