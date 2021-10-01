The Nobel Prize Season Returns in the Wake of the Pandemic

Covid-

19 vaccine pioneers, media watchdogs, climate campaigners, and Belarus opposition leaders are among those expected to win Nobel prizes in the wake of the pandemic, which will be revealed starting Monday.

From October 4 to 11, the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel’s medical, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace awards, as well as the more recent economics prize, will be presented in Stockholm and Oslo.

While the list of nominees is kept under wraps, Nobel experts believe that research on messenger RNA (mRNA), which lies at the heart of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, is a strong contender for the medicine or chemistry awards.

Ulrika Bjorksten, a Swedish science journalist, told AFP that it would be a mistake if the Nobel Committee did not award the prize to mRNA vaccine technology.

Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States, whose groundbreaking research led directly to the first mRNA vaccines, were mentioned as prospective laureates.

Over a billion people have been injected with them in a rush to stop a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 4.7 million people.

Kariko and Weissman have previously won a number of awards, including the Lasker Prize in the United States, which is widely seen as a predecessor to the Nobel Prize.

Cell communication, the immune system’s workings, the identification of the breast cancer gene, epigenetics, and antibiotic resistance are among the topics that could be honored.

On Monday, the Nobel Prize in Medicine will be awarded, followed by those for physics, chemistry, literature, and peace on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On October 11, the Nobel Prize in Economics will be awarded, bringing the Nobel season to a close.

Media watchdogs, Belarusian opposition leaders, and climate campaigners, such as Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, are among those building hype for the peace prize, which is the only one to be granted in Oslo.

The coveted award’s image has taken a knock in recent years as one of its previous laureates, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, became entangled in a conflict.

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, for example, has been accused of defending the killing of Rohingya Muslims.

The World Food Programme took first place last year.

Climate activists may be next in line as the world suffers from a slew of devastating weather disasters, ranging from asphalt-melting heatwaves to flash floods and raging wildfires.

Asle Sveen, a Nobel Laureate in history, said, “It is the most significant topic at the present.”

Other experts say that the moment is now. Brief News from Washington Newsday.