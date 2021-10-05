The Nobel Prize in Physics is expected to be awarded to the invisibility cloak and quantum physics.

The Nobel Physics Prize is expected to be awarded on Tuesday to quantum physics, invisibility cloaks, and a cutting-edge Italian theorist, a year after it was awarded to pioneering research on black holes.

The prize, which will be announced at 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT) in Stockholm, is the season’s second Nobel, following the medicine prize, which was awarded on Monday to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian of the United States for their work on temperature and touch receptors.

Experts believe the Nobel committee may turn elsewhere this year after giving the nod to astronomy research for the past two years.

For years, Alain Aspect of France has been mentioned as a possible Nobel Laureate for his work on quantum entanglement, maybe alongside Anton Zeilinger of Austria and John Clauser of the United States.

Quantum entanglement is a phenomena in which two or more particles or molecules’ quantum states share one or more attributes like spin, polarization, or momentum.

Even if you move one of the entangled objects far away from the other, the impact endures, and activities made on one affect the other.

Because of the instantaneousness of the remote connection, Einstein termed the hypothesis, which was first proposed in the 1930s, as “spooky.”

Aspect demonstrated the theory in practice for the first time in experiments done in France in the early 1980s, proving Einstein partially wrong on the subject.

Physicists who opened the way for quantum computing and cryptography, such as Americans Charles Bennett and Peter Shor and Canadian Gilles Brassard, may also be considered for the Nobel Prize, according to Nobel watchers.

The holy grail of information technology, the quantum computer can process complicated information at breakneck speeds and should eventually exceed even today’s most powerful computers.

Meanwhile, John Pendry of the United Kingdom would excite physicists and Harry Potter fans alike with a Nobel Prize for his invention of a “invisibility cloak.”

He first proposed the concept in 2006, using metamaterials to bend light around an object, effectively making it invisible.

His original concept has spawned a slew of new applications, ranging from sound cloaking to seismic cloaking.

The Nobel Prize might possibly go to Italian theoretical physicist Giorgio Parisi for his “revolutionary discoveries relating to quantum chromodynamics and the study of complex disordered systems,” according to specialized institute Clarivate, which produces a list of Nobel-worthy research each year.

According to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, “a lot of things that are tough to fathom for simple mortals.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.