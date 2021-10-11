The Nobel Prize in Economics Brings an End to an Unpredictable Nobel Season.

The Nobel Economics Accolade will be awarded on Monday, bringing an end to a Nobel season marked by unexpected choices, with a handful of women in contention for the normally male-dominated prize.

According to experts interviewed by AFP, macroeconomics, health, and labor markets are among the most popular themes ahead of the announcement.

At 11:45 a.m., the Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) Honor in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the year’s final prize, will be announced (0945 GMT).

Only one woman has earned a Nobel Prize this year: Philippine writer Maria Ressa, who received the Peace Prize on Friday, while the economics prize has only been given to two women in history: Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

One likely winner is Anne Krueger, a former vice president for economics and research at the World Bank and a former number two and managing director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Micael Dahlen, a marketing professor at the Stockholm School of Economics, told AFP that she is also “growing older,” which “typically isn’t a handicap when it comes to winning Nobel Prizes.”

Claudia Goldin, a compatriot whose study has concentrated on inequality and the female labor force, is a strong contender to become the prize’s third female recipient.

Janet Currie, a fellow American known for her work on the impact of government anti-poverty programs on children, Belgian labor economist Marianne Bertrand, and American microeconomist Susan Athey, the first woman to win the prestigious John Bates Clark Medal in 2007, are among the other potential female winners.

However, as with every Nobel Prize, precisely predicting the winner is difficult due to the large number of economists from which the committee might choose.

In a report anticipating prospective winners, Hubert Fromlet, an affiliated professor at Linnaeus University in Sweden, commented, “There are roughly 250-300 serious possibilities.”

Given that the entire selection process, including nominations, took place during the Covid-19 outbreak, Dahlen believes that focusing on an economist like Paul Slovic would be “extremely timely.”

Slovic, a psychology professor at the University of Oregon, has studied how individuals estimate risk and coined the term “psychic numbing,” which refers to the state of indifference that can occur when people are presented with a massive disaster.

Given the current economic situation, it may also be appropriate to cast a focus on the field of macroeconomics. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.