The Nobel Peace Prize Is Getting A Lot Of Attention Because Of Press Freedom, Belarus, And Greta.

Media watchdogs, Belarus opposition leaders, and climate activists like Greta Thunberg are among the front-runners for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be awarded in Oslo on Friday.

At 11 a.m. (0900 GMT), the wooden doors of the Nobel Institute’s main hall in Oslo will open, and Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, will tell who from the 329 nominees submitted this year has been considered worthy of the award.

Because no shortlist is made public and the nominees’ identities are kept hidden for 50 years, predicting the winner is a huge guessing game.

However, this does not deter international relations experts and bettors from giving it their all.

Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), or the International Fact-Checking Network (of which AFP is a member), as well as anti-corruption champion Transparency International, are among those whose names have been making the rounds in the run-up to Friday’s announcement.

The Nobel Peace Prize has never been given to members of the independent press in its 120-year history.

“Factual reporting that keeps us informed and helps us develop a picture of current events as they evolve is critical to the proper functioning of open public dialogue and democratic institutions,” said Henrik Urdal, the head of the Oslo Peace Research Institute.

While the scientific and literature prizes given out in Stockholm this week have all gone to males, the Nobel Peace Prize may be awarded to one or more women.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader, and her two friends, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo, are among the candidates.

The trio stood in opposition to autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko, who was re-elected to a sixth term in August 2020 in what were largely regarded as rigged elections.

Another notable Lukashenko foe, Ales Bialiatski, may be honored by the committee.

Climate activists or organizations are also recognized as prospective successors to last year’s winner, the World Food Programme (WFP), and are seen as frontrunners by many analysts.

“The climate change situation is plainly worsening,” Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said. “There are floods and fires all around, record temperatures in several locations, the Arctic ice sheet is melting, and this is also the year of COP26” (SIPRI).

“So I’d hope and partially expect the prize to go to a group of climate campaigners, possibly including Greta Thunberg,” Smith added.

