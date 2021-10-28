The next German government will be troubled by stagnant growth.

As it prepares to hand over the reins of a sputtering economy to the country’s next coalition, the German government downgraded its growth prediction for 2021 due to global supply chain bottlenecks.

Supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages, including plastics, metals, and paper, have stifled Europe’s top economy’s recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the government decreased its economic growth prediction for this year to 2.6 percent from 3.5 percent previously.

In a press conference, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier remarked, “Bottlenecks and high energy prices are both equally delaying the advancement of the economy in Europe and abroad.”

The recovery is projected to be pushed into next year, with the government projecting growth of 4.1 percent, up from 3.6 percent previously. Growth would then slow to 1.6 percent in 2023.

The country’s manufacturing-driven economy has been hit particularly hard by component shortages, with production lines in Germany’s crucial automotive sector grinding to a halt.

Rapid growth in 2022 will be determined by “how quickly chipmakers can raise semiconductor manufacturing,” according to Altmaier, who added that demand for the components will remain robust.

Though the minister stated that he does not expect another coronavirus lockdown in Germany over the winter months, he also stated that increased case rates could have “bad economic effects.”

Altmaier predicted that the German economy will recover to pre-crisis levels by the “end of the first quarter” of 2022, “one quarter later than previously estimated.”

The latest projection comes on the heels of a slew of bad news for Germany’s economy.

According to numbers released earlier this week, the German Ifo institute’s carefully monitored business climate barometer declined for the fourth month in a row in October.

“Supply challenges are causing headaches for enterprises,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement, calling the bottlenecks “sand in the wheels of the German economy.”

Costs have surged as supplies have dried up, with industrial prices climbing 14.2 percent year over year in September, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

Other indicators, on the other hand, are trending downward: For the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic began, German exports declined in August.

August saw a 4% drop in industrial output, as well as a 7.7% drop in new orders.

More economic estimates will be impacted by "unexpectedly long-lasting bottlenecks in components, raw materials, and transportation."