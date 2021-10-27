The next German government will be troubled by slowing growth.

On Wednesday, the German government will release its most recent growth prediction as it prepares to give over control of the country’s sputtering economy to the country’s next coalition.

Global supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages, including plastics, metals, and paper, have stifled Europe’s top economy’s recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s manufacturing-driven economy has been hit particularly hard by component shortages, with production lines in Germany’s crucial automotive sector grinding to a halt.

The official prognosis for 2021 is projected to be far lower than it was in April, when the German government predicted 3.5 percent growth this year.

As the parties vying to form the next German government begin discussions on Wednesday, the subject of how to jumpstart the economy will be at the top of the agenda.

The Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) committed enormous investments and reduced red tape in their initial agreement to prepare Germany for a greener, more digital future.

They promised, however, not to raise taxes and to stick to Germany’s tough debt rules, which limit deficits to 0.35 percent of GDP in normal times, a red line for the FDP.

Finding a way to execute on both will need “creativity,” according to the parties, and the new coalition’s investment program may be housed elsewhere, such as public lender KfW, as one proposed option.

The latest prognosis comes on the heels of a slew of bad news.

According to numbers released earlier this week, the German Ifo institute’s carefully monitored business climate barometer declined for the fourth month in a row in October.

Businesses’ moods decreased in services, manufacturing, and trade, with construction being the only industry to report an improvement.

“Supply challenges are causing headaches for enterprises,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement, calling the bottlenecks “sand in the wheels of the German economy.”

According to Jens-Oliver Niklasch, senior economist at LBBW, the economy’s increasingly dismal short-term outlook was a “wink” in the direction of potential coalition partners.

“Additional economic costs should be avoided whenever possible,” Niklasch concluded.

Costs have surged as supplies have dried up, with industrial prices climbing 14.2 percent year over year in September, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

Other indicators, on the other hand, are trending downward: German exports plummeted.