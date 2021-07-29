The New Default Option Is the $99 Ear (1) Wireless Earbuds From Nothing

The Ear (1) wireless earbuds have a clear outer plastic. Nothing is the name of the company. Even the product’s name, Ear (1), is uncomplicated. The marketing gimmick centered on the product’s essence is ingenious, but it wouldn’t be enough to hide a subpar device. Fortunately, these earbuds are self-contained. The Ear (1) has excellent bass reproduction, which can be frighteningly good when the correct music is playing. The earphones are pleasant to wear, and the touch controls are superior to those of most competitors. The best part is that all of these features are included in the $99.

Unless you’re Apple, there are so many audio products on the market that it’s difficult for new ones to stand out. To have a chance of attracting notice, newcomers must now execute all of the specifications flawlessly. Nothing has at least managed to live up to the anticipation it has generated.

These Ear (1) earphones might easily become your next pair. And if they are, I’m confident you’ll enjoy them.

The Sound of Silence

Leon Bridges’ “Magnolias” was one of the first tracks I played on the Ear (1). It begins with a subtle, delicate strumming pattern that serves to demonstrate the earphones’ clarity. The bass then lowers around the 37-second mark. It has the capacity to shake your entire body; it’s powerful. The bass hits first, then shakes itself out, all the way down to your core. This is also true when using the default, balanced EQ setting. Internally, each earbud has an 11.6 mm dynamic driver that pushes the sound forward. It isn’t the largest one available, but it works well here and provides a good balance of size and sound.

There are three different listening modes: ANC and transparency are two of them, and off is the third. Of course, with the outside noise turned off, music seems a little richer.

The sound quality of this product can not compare to Sony’s latest WF-1000XM4 earbuds, but it does come close to the AirPods Pro, which cost twice as much as the Ear (1). I really enjoy the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro from Anker at a lower price point, but I think Nothing’s Ear (1) outperforms it. This is a condensed version of the information.