The ‘New City’ of the Dubai Expo will last decades, according to the CEO.

According to the leader of the event, Dubai has developed a “new city” for Expo 2020 that will last decades, promising that most of the large site will stay in use after the six-month world expo.

Hundreds of pavilions and shows stretch across an area twice the size of Monaco at the $7 billion purpose-built showground on the outskirts of Dubai.

Expo 2020, which has one of its core themes of sustainability, will end in March. Reem Al Hashimy, the director general, said the expensive, mostly air-conditioned development will not be wasted.

In an interview, she remarked, “It was never an investment to host an Expo; it was an investment to establish a new city that is equal distance between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and truly the city of the future.”

“That money will be invested in a city until 2040, 2050, and beyond. Furthermore, we have made a pledge not to demolish any Expo-related facilities.

“Everything we’re building, a big majority of it, over 90% or so, will be retained for that future city.”

The metropolis of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has grown at a dizzying pace from a little fishing village to a large city with the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The Expo project is connected to the Dubai metro system and is located on the way to Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s richest and most powerful emirate.

The Expo is expected to attract millions of international visitors, but pandemic-related travel restrictions around the world are likely to decrease attendance.

And whether the 5G-enabled facility succeeds or fails after Expo is determined by which firms are persuaded to set up shop there.

“Given the focus on technology and sustainability, we’re aiming to attract industries and citizens who are interested in operating in those areas,” said Al Hashimy, who is also the UAE’s minister of state for international cooperation.

“In part, we’re looking at industries related to climate change, or green technology, as it’s sometimes called, with a lot of emphasis on ag-tech. There’s an interesting mix of new industries that have formed, which we’ll hopefully be able to capitalize on by holding this Expo.”

Terra, a gigantic satellite dish-shaped structure powered by over 5,000 solar panels and recycling its own water, is one of Expo’s environmental efforts.

Climate and biodiversity are also being addressed, which is a particularly important issue in the oil-rich Gulf, which is one of the world’s hottest places.

“There was a deliberate decision made when. Brief News from Washington Newsday.