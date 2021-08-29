The New Allbirds Eco-Friendly Performance Apparel Collection in Action.

Allbirds is recognized for its environmentally friendly, comfy shoes, but the brand has also produced ethically produced clothes. It contains shirts, jackets, sweaters, and even clothing that can be worn underwater. It’s now expanding its apparel possibilities even further.

Allbirds is releasing a new collection of performance gear to go along with its running shoes. To begin, there will be more things for ladies than for men. Women’s Natural Run Form Tank, Natural Legging, Natural Bike Short, Natural Run Short, and Natural Run Tank are the first items in the new line. The Natural Run Tee and Natural Run Short will be available for guys.

To investigate what Allbirds has to offer runners, I tried on the Natural Run Short and Natural Run Tee for guys.

Pros

The Natural Run Tee is made to withstand sweat and moisture. The tee has a handy side pocket. Colors and design for the collection are appealing.

Cons

Premium cost Tee feels a little rough.

Fit and Feel of Allbirds Performance Apparel

I tried out the Natural Run Tee for men and the Natural Run Short for women, both of which are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. The Natural Run Tee will set you back $58, while the Natural Run Short will set you back $68. There is no liner on the shorts, however they do feature pockets.

Each piece of apparel has a trendy and stylish appearance right out of the box. They’re all a little rough around the edges. The texture isn’t unpleasant in the hand, although it’s not very soft. It would have been difficult to guess that the shorts and tee were made almost entirely of Merino wool. This is a signature material for Allbirds and its efforts to provide cleaner, less harmful products for the environment.

The Tee has a rumpled quality to it, almost like seersucker, but not quite. It’s light and breezy, and the white version is slightly see-through. It is little scratchy because to the texture and substance, but it is never unpleasant.

The Natural Run Shorts have a slight stiffness and crinkle in their movement as well. It doesn’t make me want to laze around in the garments, but it does signal that they can handle moisture right away.

The feel of each softened a little after being cleaned, but there wasn’t a huge difference. Both of them. This is a condensed version of the information.