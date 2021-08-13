The Netherlands is leading the charge for electric car charging stations.

The climate-vulnerable Dutch are leading the way for electric automobiles with the most charging stations in Europe, despite their reputation for biking.

Thanks to a network of 75,000 charging stations – roughly a third of the total in the EU – Teslas and other electric vehicles can be seen plugged in on practically every street corner.

For countries that have set ambitions for an all-electric car future, investing to put enough charging stations within reach of drivers is critical.

When four charging stations were placed at the bottom of Nienke Bergsma’s Rotterdam street, she realized she needed to acquire an electric car.

Bergsma, a 37-year-old mature student residing in the port city’s heart, said she wanted to “contribute to environmental conservation.”

She admitted that getting acclimated to the charging rhythm was a pain at first, but she is now “extremely delighted” that she took the risk.

Due to tax cuts and other incentives during the last decade, around one in every five of the 400,000 new automobiles sold annually in the Netherlands is now electric.

The Dutch government, on the other hand, has guaranteed that drivers have the infrastructure they need to help them break their dependence on fossil fuels.

With one-third of the country below sea level, the Netherlands is particularly vulnerable to climate change, which UN experts warned was in “code red” this week.

In the Netherlands, where road traffic accounts for a fifth of greenhouse gas emissions, the Dutch government wants all new automobiles to be electric by 2030.

Despite its green reputation, the Netherlands is one of the top five polluters in the EU, with more automobiles per capita than France or Greece.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte – whose VVD party is known as the ‘vroom-vroom’ party for its long-standing pro-car policies – only recently altered course after climate organizations won court victory alleging the Netherlands was breaking EU regulations.

Whatever the reasons, the electric vehicle trend is gaining traction, with the Netherlands proving to be particularly well-suited to electric vehicles.

Nienke Bergsma’s Volvo has a range of 400 kilometers (240 miles) when fully charged, a distance the environment and natural sciences student rarely travels.

Short distances and a high-quality road network in one of Europe’s smallest and most densely populated countries “push people to take up electric motoring,” according to Maarten van Biezen, co-leader of the Association of Electric Motoring (VER).

The Dutch were among the first to promote electric vehicles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.