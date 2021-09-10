The Nature Congress has called for the protection of 30% of the Earth and 80% of the Amazon.

The world’s most powerful conservation congress passed resolutions Friday asking for the designation of “protected areas” in 80 percent of the Amazon and 30 percent of the Earth’s surface – land and sea – to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.

Although the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is convening in Marseille, does not make global policy, its proposals have served as the foundation for UN treaties and conventions in the past.

They will contribute to the agenda-setting for upcoming United Nations summits on agricultural systems, biodiversity, and climate change.

COICA, an umbrella group representing more than two million indigenous peoples across nine South American countries, tabled an emergency resolution calling for four-fifths of the Amazon basin to be proclaimed a protected area by 2025, which received overwhelming support.

“We, the Indigenous Peoples, have come to defend our homeland and, by doing so, the globe. “This motion is a first step,” Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, COICA’s general coordinator and a Curripaco leader in Venezuela, remarked.

The Amazon has lost around 10,000 square kilometers each year to deforestation over the previous two decades, much of it due to fires set intentionally to clear land for commercial cultivation or cow grazing.

Scientists have warned that this degradation, combined with climate change, could push the world’s largest tropical forest irreversibly past a “tipping point” into a savannah-like habitat.

Another hotly discussed measure, which was approved by IUCN members — government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and indigenous peoples’ organizations – states that 30 percent of the planet’s land and ocean area should be preserved within a decade.

According to the resolution, the zones chosen must have “biodiversity hotspots” teeming with animal and plant life, as well as intensive monitoring and enforcement.

Many scientists and environmentalists argued for a more ambitious “half-Earth” goal.

“The passage of this motion sends a clear message to world leaders that the ‘30 by 30′ target, as well as respect for indigenous and local community rights, must be agreed to at COP15,” said Brian O’Donnell, director of the Campaign for Nature, referring to a UN biodiversity summit tasked with delivering a treaty to protect nature next May.

Animal and plant species are vanishing at a rate that is 100 to 1,000 times faster than the normal “background” rate, a widely accepted threshold for the kind of mass extinction that has only happened five times in the last half-billion years.

A resolution advocating a was overwhelmingly accepted by the IUCN’s 1,400 members. Brief News from Washington Newsday.