The natural gas market is at an all-time high.

Fears of out-of-control demand in the forthcoming northern hemisphere winter fueled a spike in European and UK gas prices to new highs on Wednesday.

Europe’s point of reference In morning trades, the Dutch TTF gas price touched 162.12 euros per megawatt hour, while UK prices jumped to 407.82 pence per therm.

However, in early afternoon trade, prices erased gains and remained flat.

“With winter right on the corner, it’s worry and anxiety,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch told AFP.

Fears of soaring inflation and skyrocketing home energy costs have been fueled by rising gas prices, which have been accompanied by oil prices that have reached multi-year highs.

Gas consumption is also rising in Asia, particularly in China, despite a drop in major Russian exports.

After charges that Moscow is delaying supplies to put pressure on the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Wednesday that Europe is to responsible for the present energy crisis.

In a televised meeting with Russian energy officials, Putin observed, “They’ve made mistakes.”

The cancellation of “long-term contracts” in favor of the spot market, he claimed, was one of the variables impacting prices.

Some critics have accused Moscow of reducing gas supplies to Europe on purpose in order to speed up the construction of Nord Stream 2, a contentious pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Global gas stockpiles, on the other hand, remain alarmingly low.

“Natural gas prices have risen to new highs… as low supplies ahead of the winter season raise fears of a spike in inflation and energy prices for consumers,” XTB analyst Walid Koudmani told AFP.

“These supply bottlenecks could result in increased gasoline costs as the winter months approach, slowing economic recovery and worsening attitudes across markets,” says the report.

A lack of wind for turbine sites, along with continued nuclear failures — and the closing down of coal mines by climate-conscious governments — has compounded Europe’s energy problem.

In recent months, gas consumption has soared as economies throughout the world awoke from their Covid-induced stupor.

“The resurgence in global industrial activity following months of Covid-related limitations and widespread remote working boosted natural gas demand,” UniCredit analyst Edoardo Campanella said.

Since April, European gas futures have increased by a factor of eight.

According to French bank Societe Generale, the market is poised to rise even farther.

In a client note, Societe Generale analysts stated, “Never before have power costs increased so far, so fast.”

“And we’re only a few days into October, so the weather is still pleasant.

