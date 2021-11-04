The National Institutes of Health (NIH) took a scientist’s word for it that Wuhan research was safe.

According to newly revealed documents, NIH personnel relied on the word of the president of a non-profit U.S. research group that it was supporting to determine if their studies qualified as restricted “gain of function” research.

Staff at the National Institutes of Health expressed worries in 2016 that the EcoHealth Alliance (EHA), which is at the core of the controversy over whether COVID could have escaped from a lab, was planning contentious “gain of function” research, according to the documents.

The data were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the anti-animal testing group White Coat Waste Project and published on Wednesday by the right-wing news site The Daily Caller, according to the Columbia Journalism Review. The NIH and the EHA were contacted by Washington Newsday, but they were unable to verify the documents right away.

They show years of email contact between EHA and NIH officials discussing aspects of virus research conducted by the former and financed by the latter.

The EHA has been thrown into the spotlight during the pandemic because it has collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which is headquartered in the city where the first COVID cases were identified, for years to research bat coronaviruses.

The cause of the COVID pandemic is unknown, and specialists believe it will never be determined whether the virus transferred to humans from an animal or accidentally escaped from a lab, as two leading ideas contend.

In the midst of the ongoing debate over how the COVID pandemic may have started and whether the NIH may have funded restricted Gain-of-Function (GoF) research that could make viruses more dangerous to humans, Republicans and some scientists have criticized the coronavirus research, which is funded by the NIH through regular grants. The National Institutes of Health has frequently rejected this.

In October 2014, the US government put a hold on federal funding for some GoF research projects that “may reasonably be expected to confer attributes to influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses such that the virus would have enhanced pathogenicity and/or transmissibility in mammals via the respiratory route.”

This halt would not apply to experiments of naturally occurring flu, MERS, or SARS viruses unless they were “reasonably predicted to increase transmissibility and/or pathogenicity,” as defined by the CDC.

