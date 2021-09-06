The Mu COVID variant, which may be vaccine-resistant, is the most common in these US states.

The Mu variety of COVID is highly common in some states in the United States, with at least one instance discovered in all but one.

According to the Outbreak.info variant tracker, Alaska had the largest proportion of Mu cases as of September 4th, with 146 Mu cases sequenced. This equates to a four percent prevalence rate.

The Virgin Islands are next, with six cases sequenced, indicating a frequency of roughly 3%.

The next three states to be sequenced are Hawaii, Maine, and Connecticut, with 39, 42, and 73 Mu instances, respectively, each with a prevalence of roughly 1%.

The data site also revealed that Nebraska was the only state where Mu had not been sequenced.

Outbreak.info gets its information from the GISAID database, which allows for quick sharing of influenza viral information and COVID.

It comes after infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said in a White House COVID press briefing last week that the variant had mutations that suggest it “would evade certain antibodies,” including vaccine antibodies.

Fauci did add, though, that there isn’t much clinical data on Mu right now and that, even if Mu is marginally vaccine resistant, “vaccines are still quite efficient against variants of that type.”

He stated that health experts in the United States were “paying attention” to Mu but “do not consider it an immediate threat at this time.”

In any case, Mu is far from prevalent in the United States at the moment. The Delta variant is by far the most common COVID variant in the country, accounting for more than 99 percent of cases sequenced in the week ending August 28 according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mu, also known as B.1.621, accounted for only 0.2 percent of cases at the time and had not yet been designated as a Variant of Interest (VOI).

On August 30, the World Health Organization designated Mu as a VOI, citing “a constellation of mutations that signal possible immune escape properties.”

The variant was initially discovered in Colombia in January 2021, and outbreaks have been reported in various countries on an irregular basis since then. There have been as of August 29. This is a condensed version of the information.