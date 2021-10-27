The MSI Modern MD271QP is a very ergonomic, adjustable 27-inch monitor that can go vertical.

MSI’s soon-to-be-released Modern MD271QP monitor can swivel a full 360 degrees at a time when both businesses and professionals are being urged to pivot. Once it’s connected to your computer or game console, you’ll probably only be spinning this 27-inch monitor 90 degrees at a time.

When I first heard about the vertical monitor, it was pitched as a solution for coders (which I am not) and people who want a wider view of their social feeds (which I do not). But, since then, I’ve grown to appreciate the value of vertical-capable computer displays, and I’ll only unwillingly return to my laptop’s smaller internal display, which is still set in landscape mode.

Extremely adaptable

Here’s how to customize this display based on your own desk and chair setup:

Raise and lower the mattress by 4 inches.

Swivel to the left or right by 30 degrees.

Tilts 5 degrees back and 20 degrees forward.

360-degree pivot

Those final two are inextricably linked, as the display must tilt back for its corners to clear the stand when pivoting. Another thing to think about when rotating is which side the cables should be on. (The AV inputs are accessed on the bottom of the monitor when it is positioned in the conventional horizontal position.) Because my laptop’s HDMI port is on the right and I wanted to be able to set it down to the left of the monitor, pivoting the monitor into place with the HDMI port on the left felt more natural.

After installing MSI’s Display Kit application, I discovered an unanticipated profusion of further adjustability—this time in the form of software. I could choose which of my open apps would be tiled to fit the screen, which was very similar to a feature I had previously requested but had no idea existed. MSI’s app also lets you change the brightness, orientation, resolution, refresh rate, and bit count, as well as choose a preset or create your own color scheme. Finally, an useful on-screen keyboard can be engaged in addition to certain power, projection, and mouse control options. However, volume control would be a fantastic addition to this app: The other option for controlling it. This is a condensed version of the information.