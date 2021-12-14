The Most Popular Fictional Characters on Pornhub Have Been Revealed.

Pornhub’s Year in Review not only breaks down the search trends of each country, but it also identifies the most popular fictional characters on the site.

The annual report is based on statistics and research compiled by the adult website’s statisticians and researchers. It includes information on the variations in porn use between Gen Z and boomers, as well as whether any states in the United States have peculiar sex quirks.

The section dedicated to fictional people, on the other hand, can be of great interest. The website has compiled separate rankings of the most frequently searched characters from films, television shows, cartoons, and video games.

It’s worth remembering that this information is based solely on the amount of searches made in 2021, not on individual video clicks. As a result, determining which types of films are the most popular might be tricky (whether they are animated or involve an element of cosplay). In some situations, the chart simply gives the title of the show or movie, so you can’t always discern if people are seeking for a certain character.

Nonetheless, it’s an intriguing topic to investigate. Here are all of the highlights from Pornhub’s 2021 Year in Review.

In 2021, the most popular movie characters on Pornhub will be

Superheroes topped the list when it came to cinematic characters. The top 20 characters include Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Catwoman, Batgirl, Joker, Deadpool, and Captain Marvel, with Harley Quinn taking the top spot.

In general, the searches are for well-known properties (Harley Quinn has consistently topped prior years’ lists) and don’t feel particularly “2021.” That is, with the exception of Free Guy and Ghostbusters, both of which recently received new sequels, although they are already near the bottom of the list.

A few animated films, such as The Incredibles and Hotel Transylvania, are also on display.

Pornhub’s most popular TV shows and cartoon characters

While Squid Game was the most searched TV show on Google this year, it wasn’t as popular on Pornhub.

In fact, the Netflix Original only came in twelfth, below Rick and Morty, Teen Titans, Family Guy, Scooby Doo, and even SpongeBob SquarePants on the list.

