The Moon, Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter all line up in the sky in these incredible photos.

Skygazers have been sharing photographs of the moon in the night sky line up neatly with Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Many people were motivated to point their cameras upwards and start shooting at the brightly illuminated celestial objects during the amazing lunar event that occurred overnight on Monday, November 8.

Jupiter may be seen in the top left corner of each image, with Saturn appearing close by.

Meanwhile, the moon and Venus appear to be sitting close to each other, considerably further to the right of the photographs and closer to the horizon, both of them following the same trail extending from Jupiter and Saturn.

@drbecky_ There was a lot of light pollution here, but I tried to line up Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, and Venus. (It also appeared as if it had caught a satellite or something rushing by beneath Saturn.) pic.twitter.com/qQDPL2iA39 Greg Morales (@Gregarious747) (@Gregarious747) (@Gregarious747) (@Gregarious74 9 November 2021 This evening, I took a fairly cool photo. Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, and Venus are depicted from top left to bottom right. pic.twitter.com/dcbXpHcHwu — @Brushy06 (Christopher Gordon) 8 November 2021 Here’s a line of Venus, the moon, Saturn, and Jupiter captured an hour ago in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/0Gv0zWGhxK @bonobousa — bonobousa (@bonobousa) 9 November 2021 Jupiter, Saturn, the moon, and Venus, from left to right. pic.twitter.com/b4SJzu7eWH Debbie B Smith (@Deb B Smith) is a Twitter user who uses the handle @Deb B Smith. 9 November 2021 This evening, I went for another walk. The sky reshuffled her deck somewhat.

Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, and Venus are the four planets that make up the solar system. pic. twitter.com/ua27SosSHr — Mark in Southern California (@mlzema) 9 November 2021 Skygazers were also treated to the sight of the moon cuddling close to Venus overnight on Sunday, November 7.

The Earth’s natural satellite, which is currently in a waxing crescent phase—waxing means it is improving—has passed the planet and now appears in the night sky between Venus and Saturn.

According to NASA, the moon will continue on its current path in the coming days, approaching and bypassing Saturn and Jupiter in a similar fashion before Thursday, November 11, when it will. This is a condensed version of the information.