The Milky Way Galaxy has a 3,000-light-year-long string of stars poking out of it, which scientists describe as “remarkable.”

Astronomers have discovered a 3,000-light-year-long shard of stars and gas protruding from the Milky Way Galaxy.

The huge structure of stars was discovered on our galaxy’s Sagittarius Arm using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia project and NASA’s now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope.

The structure is noticeably different from the rest of the arm. Scientists had seen significant structures like these in other galaxies before, but they weren’t sure if the Milky Way contained them as well.

Long strands of stars, planets, and other matter spin away from the galactic centre, forming galactic arms. A pitch angle is the angle at which they spin away, with a perfect circle having a pitch angle of zero.

Young stars and nebulae are thought to align with the form of the galactic arms in which they reside.

The spiral formed by the Sagittarius Arm has a pitch angle of roughly 12 degrees. The shard of stars discovered by NASA, on the other hand, juts out at roughly 60 degrees.

“This structure is a small component of the Milky Way, but it could teach us something significant about the Galaxy as a whole,” said Robert Benjamin, an astrophysicist at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and co-author of the study paper explaining the discovery.

He went on to say that the structure serves as a “reminder that there are numerous questions about the Milky Way’s large-scale structure.”

The Eagle Nebula, which is famous for the Pillars of Creation, and the Lagoon Nebula are among the many well-known nebulae in the huge structure.

In July, the findings were published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics (A&A).

The splinter of stars was described as “amazing” and as a “great laboratory for investigating star creation” on a huge scale.

Because we are inside the Milky Way, scientists find it difficult to observe it. NASA used the comparison of “standing in the midst of Times Square and trying to draw a picture of the island of Manhattan” in a press statement announcing the newly discovered string of stars.

