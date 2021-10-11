The Middle East now emits nearly as much greenhouse gas as the EU, contributing to rising temperatures.

According to the Associated Press, a climate change meeting for Middle East and east Mediterranean authorities this week will underscore the need for renewable energy sources, as the region currently emits nearly as much greenhouse gas as the entire European Union.

Despite the region’s reliance on fossil fuels for energy production, the aim of the second International Conference this year is to urgently advise that the region convert from fossil fuels to renewable resources.

George Zittis, a scientist at the Cyprus Institute’s Climate and Atmosphere Research Center, said in an interview before this week’s meeting that the move cannot be made overnight.

“We need to completely decarbonize, if not go negative” in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, according to Zittis.

The Cyprus government is hosting the conference, which will bring together leading scientists and policymakers from Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Greece to deliver the findings of a two-year research based on contributions from 220 experts, as well as policy recommendations to countries in the region. It focuses on the east Mediterranean and the Middle East, which are regarded as a global “climate change hotspot” when taken together. To avoid possibly “irreversible impacts” like desertification, Zittis recognizes that governments must make the move within the next two decades.

The meeting will feature former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius, EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius, Jordanian Prince El Hassan bin Talal, United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network President Jeffrey Sachs, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Regional governments, according to Zittis, should pay attention and speed up the transition to renewables because the accelerated temperature rise, combined with reduced precipitation, could result in extended heat waves, raising energy costs for greenhouse gas-emitting desalination plants and electricity-hungry air conditioning units.

Natural gas is a cleaner-burning fossil fuel that could serve as a bridge fuel for the region until renewables like solar and wind become more widely available, according to Zittis.

A hotter location would also imply less moisture in the soil, which is an important factor in keeping air temperatures cool once precipitation evaporates. Cities in the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean are expanding, resulting in a loss of arable land that could store moisture. Temperatures in metropolitan areas, according to Zittis, are on average. This is a condensed version of the information.