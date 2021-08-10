The Mayor’s Optimistic Inferno on the Greek Island Hub Can Be Called Off.

Because water-bombing helicopters have now completely entered the battle, a key town will likely be saved from a week-long conflagration that has engulfed much of the Greek island of Evia, according to the local mayor.

Mayor Yiannis Kontzias of Istiaia told public television ERT that he is “optimistic” that the fire would not spread to his town of several thousand people, which is now at the center of a series of southern European fires that have heightened global concern about climate change.

“We were able to contain this front because we drenched it both from the ground and from the air” on Monday, Kontzias said from Kamatriades, a nearby village.

He later noted that this specific front had been brought under control, but that others in the area were still active.

“Helicopters were extremely helpful, and if we had done so from the start, we would have prevented all of this devastation,” the mayor stated.

He was echoing a widespread criticism about the absence of air support, not just on Evia but throughout Greece, as hundreds of flames erupted during a recent heat wave.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized to the Greek people on Monday and promised to punish those responsible.

In a televised statement, Mitsotakis apologized for any mistakes in the state’s reaction.

“We may have done everything humanly possible, but it was often insufficient,” he said.

On Evia, a rocky and forested island roughly 200 kilometers northeast of Athens, firefighters and islanders have been battling the flames for the past week.

According to the ANA news agency, the fire leaped a fire break set up late Monday in Avgaria, a village near Istiaia. However, the village was not severely harmed.

According to ANA, additional fire breaks were erected in the villages of Kamaria and Kastaniotissa.

Over 650 firemen, including those from Ukraine, Romania, and Serbia, were still deployed in Evia late Monday, according to the fire department.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed in wildfires that have raged virtually nonstop in Evia, greater Athens, the Peloponnese, and other parts of Greece since late July.

Three different fires in the Peloponnese peninsula were a source of concern on Tuesday, with towns still without power and water, according to local officials.

There were around 400 firefighters in the vicinity, including reinforcements from the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

So far, the EU and other nations have supplied 21 planes, 250 vehicles, and over 1,200 firefighters, with more expected between Tuesday and Friday, according to the civil. Brief News from Washington Newsday.