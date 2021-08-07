The massive infrastructure bill backed by Biden has cleared a major hurdle.

On Saturday, a massive infrastructure bill hailed by President Joe Biden as “historic” cleared a major procedural obstacle, with enough Republican senators joining Democrats to ensure its passage in the upper chamber.

The $1.2 trillion package, which is intended to fund much-needed renovations to US roads, highways, bridges, and high-speed internet, received 18 Republican senators and 49 Democratic senators’ support — a rare show of moderation in a fiercely divided Washington.

That Republican backing – which includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – will bring the bill to a close on the floor, a procedural process that required 60 votes.

With only 51 votes needed for ultimate Senate passage, Saturday’s vote significantly boosts the bill’s chances, albeit furious amendment wrangling continues.

Early next week is when the final vote is expected.

The bill, which has been in the works for months, calls for $550 billion in new federal expenditure on the nation’s aging infrastructure, as well as spending to mitigate climate change’s effects.

The entire price tag of $1.2 trillion – equal to Spain’s GDP in 2020 – includes some money that have been approved but not yet spent.

Biden, a 36-year Senate veteran, has been closely following the bill’s progress, and White House sources said he would not hesitate to call dissenting senators if necessary.

Biden tweeted on Saturday, pleading for the bill’s passage, saying it was a “historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure.”

He went on to say, “We can’t afford not to do it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former senator, was also deployed to Capitol Hill on Saturday to bolster support for the bill.

If the Senate passes the bill, it will be sent to the House of Representatives, where it is unlikely to pass. Democrats have a slim majority in the House, and the bill’s content has caused a schism between the party’s moderate and leftist wings.

Final passage by both houses would be a big triumph for President Barack Obama, who has staked his political future on economic recovery and the fight against Covid-19’s ravages.

Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, called the bill “a disgrace” in a statement released on Saturday.

Trump said that it would be “extremely difficult” for him to “endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in support of this plan” because he was unable to pass an infrastructure bill during his four-year presidency.

In the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, his position might make a final vote more difficult for Republicans.

Republicans, on the other hand, are well aware of the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.