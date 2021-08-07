The massive California wildfire continues to spread, but the weather is assisting firefighters.

Officials said Saturday that cooler, calmer weather was giving firefighters a much-needed break as a massive wildfire in northern California, already the third-largest in state history, continued to grow overnight.

The Dixie Fire has now burned 446,723 acres across four counties, up from 434,813 the day before. That area is greater than Los Angeles, and it has eclipsed the scope of southern Oregon’s massive Bootleg Fire.

However, milder temperatures and calmer winds crept into the area overnight, providing relief to exhausted firefighters, according to the state agency Calfire. Conditions are predicted to remain the same into Sunday.

The fire has been confined to 21% of its original size.

The Dixie Fire, which occurred earlier this week, left the Gold Rush town of Greenville scorched and in ruins, but no one was killed. According to the Los Angeles Times, it has also burnt through the little community of Canyondam.

According to the New York Times, officials have been greeted with armed people who refuse to budge as they encourage thousands of residents to flee.

When this happens, law enforcement officers will ask homeowners for the names of their relatives so that they can be contacted if the fire kills them.

Ironically, the Dixie Fire’s progress northeastward has been hindered in part because it has reached the “scar” of an earlier blaze, the 2007 Moonlight Fire, which has reduced available fuel, according to the CalFire website.

More than 5,000 firefighters are battling the Dixie fire, which is spewing massive clouds of smoke into the atmosphere that can be seen from space.

By late July, the amount of acres burned in California had increased by more than 250 percent since 2020, the state’s deadliest wildfire year in modern history.

Long-term drought, attributed to climate change by scientists, has left most of the western United States dry – and vulnerable to explosive and potentially catastrophic wildfires.

