The Mars Pro Speaker by Gravastar looks and sounds incredible.

I’ve seen Bluetooth speakers in almost every color, shape, and size, from cubes, spheres, cylinders, and cones to small unicorns, gigantic coolers, and even cool-looking pigs. And in the decade since Jawbone’s sleek Jambox marked the tipping point for these now ubiquitous audio makers, I’ve learned not to assess them solely on the basis of their appearance. But the oddly designed Mars Pro that Gravastar supplied me to review put that tenet to the ultimate test.

An Extraterrestrial Body

The Gravastar Mars Pro reminds me of the following from various angles:

A crab from outer space

The Hall of Doom of the Injustice League

Toy Story’s Spider Baby from the first film

Nonetheless, it has an extremely sleek and stylish vibe to it. Even among the Mars Pro series, which includes several even funkier special editions, I enjoy that it has a truly unique aesthetic. But these unconventional aesthetics are more than simply a gimmick; they’re an intrinsic part of the Gravastar brand. They pervade through thoughtfully themed packaging as well as the product’s high level of detail. By the way, the speaker’s feet (or “claws”) indeed fold in and out, making it a little easier to transport—although the rest of the legs don’t move or flex, despite appearing to do so.

Features and Buttons

A few of cables are included with the Mars Pro. Its USB-C charging cable is a little easier to fit into the underbelly of this 6-inch wide beast because the socket is at a right angle. You can also use a USB-C to one-eighth-inch audio adapter to play wired audio from your laptop, phone, TV, or any other device with an auxiliary audio output jack instead of Bluetooth.

The speaker’s controls are so delicately incorporated into the joints, screws, decals, and scoring that it took me a few seconds to figure out where they were. But I eventually found the tiny power button in the centre of the rear, flanked by separate keys for Bluetooth connecting and RGB lighting mode adjustment. Pressing the dual-function power button during playback pauses and resumes the music. The touch-sensitive volume slider, though, is by far the coolest control. You have the option of tapping and sliding the column. This is a condensed version of the information.