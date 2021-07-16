The map depicts which states are the hardest hit by the Delta Variant.

The Delta variation of COVID-19 has led countries all over the world, including the United States, to reimpose masks, social separation, and lockdown protocols, with some states being struck more than others.

The #DeltaVariant is producing a #COVID19 outbreak in all 50 US states, including those with high vaccination rates. Vaccines are effective, but we must remove the myth that one injection would protect you from 70 percent of diseases. With 2x more contagious Delta, we’ll probably need 85 percent + double vaccination coverage. Keep yourself safe. pic.twitter.com/m0RqRH53A7

July 16, 2021 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing)

Epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding used a map to indicate which states were the hardest hit by Delta variant infection.

According to the graph, 38 states are in the red, with at least a 50% increase in new cases in the previous week. Washington, Idaho, California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, New York, Colorado, Michigan, and practically all of the southern states are among them.

Oregon, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, Indiana, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island were among the states with 10 to 50 percent new cases.

According to the map, only Montana was designated as “steady,” and no states were considered to be on the decline.

The Delta variant, which is at least twice as infectious as the previously dominant Alpha variant, was first discovered in India in December, and according to John Hopkins University data, the seven-day average of new cases has climbed to nearly 23,300 per day, nearly doubling the average from a week ago.

“The virus hasn’t gone,” stated Chief WHO Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan in a press briefing. In fact, it’s on the lookout for ways to spread and change, mutate, and create new variations. As a result, I believe now is the time to exercise caution.”

Some counties in the United States have already taken precautions, such as Los Angeles County, which said on Thursday that indoor mask restrictions in all public locations would be reinstated after officials recorded more than 1,500 cases of the virus, the most since March.

And while New York City has yet to reintroduce indoor mask requirements, it is considering its options. The Delta variant, according to the city’s health commissioner, Dave Chokshi. This is a condensed version of the information.