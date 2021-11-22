The manuscript of Albert Einstein will be auctioned off this week, and it could fetch millions of dollars.

A 54-page manuscript authored by Einstein and his lifelong friend and colleague, Swiss engineer Michele Besso, will be auctioned off in Paris on Tuesday, according to AFP News. It was written between 1913 and 1914 and is expected to sell for between two and three million euros (about $2.3 and 3.4 million).

According to AFP, Christie’s said in a statement, “This is without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction.”

Christie’s said in a November story that Einstein and Besso had known each other since they were undergraduates, and that the manuscript included mathematics that contributed to his “radical new vision of the world.”

This is the sole surviving document that provides the “genesis” of Einstein’s famous theory of relativity, save from one at the Albert Einstein Archives at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

The manuscript was saved because of Besso, according to Christie’s, because Einstein was not the kind to save early drafts of his work. However, until his death in 1955, Besso kept the documents safe in his home.

The text includes 26 pages written by Einstein, 25 pages written by Besso, and three pages written by both of them.

Apart from being a significant piece of history, the text also reveals a little of the two men’s “personality,” according to Vincent Belloy, an expert at Christie’s Paris’ Books & Manuscripts Department. Einstein’s sheets, for example, “nearly entirely” comprised computations, whereas Besso’s had some scribbled notes in the margins.

“The text isn’t bound, and there’s a lot of loose paper,” Belloy explained, “so you get the idea of a working document with a lot of activity, as if both men would grab the first page they could find to jot their discoveries on.”

Other artwork by Einstein had already been sold for exorbitant prices. A letter in which Einstein composed the famous E=mc2 equation, for example, sold for $1.2 million in May, more than three times the projected $400,000.

Another of Einstein's letters was sold for more than $100,000 in Jerusalem in 2018. It was a letter he wrote in 1928 that he discussed at the time.